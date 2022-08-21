The Dawakhana Tibbiya College in Aligarh Muslim University has come up with a toothpaste called ‘Payodent’, which promises to be beneficial for bleeding and swollen gums and pyorrhoea.

The Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor called this a “big plunge in the field of Unani medicines” and hoped that it would become a common household product all over the country in near future.

“In times when people are anxiously looking for Unani products for all household needs, especially medicines and other beauty products, this toothpaste will hopefully attract the people who are in search of a remedial toothpaste for safe and dependable remedy for various dental problems,” said Professor Tariq Mansoor.

He, however, urged the Dawakhana management to focus on its reliable and countrywide marketing for maximum reach to customers.

Professor Salma Ahmad (Member-In-charge, Dawakhana Tibbiya College) said that this toothpaste is a result of academia-industry interface and an outcome of a collaborative project between the Department of Saidla, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College and the Dawakhana Tibbiya College.

“It has been patented with the concerned department and the Dawakhana Tibbiya College owns its proprietorship”, she added.

She said that the toothpaste, approved by the Directorate of Unani Services under the Ministry of Ayush, offers effective treatment for bleeding gums, swollen gums, cavity, sensitivity and bad breathing. It also provides a cure to the most common dental ailment, pyorrhoea.

