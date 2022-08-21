HEALTHINDIA

Unani toothpaste for dental ailments by Dawakhana Tibbiya

NewsWire
0
0

The Dawakhana Tibbiya College in Aligarh Muslim University has come up with a toothpaste called ‘Payodent’, which promises to be beneficial for bleeding and swollen gums and pyorrhoea.

The Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor called this a “big plunge in the field of Unani medicines” and hoped that it would become a common household product all over the country in near future.

“In times when people are anxiously looking for Unani products for all household needs, especially medicines and other beauty products, this toothpaste will hopefully attract the people who are in search of a remedial toothpaste for safe and dependable remedy for various dental problems,” said Professor Tariq Mansoor.

He, however, urged the Dawakhana management to focus on its reliable and countrywide marketing for maximum reach to customers.

Professor Salma Ahmad (Member-In-charge, Dawakhana Tibbiya College) said that this toothpaste is a result of academia-industry interface and an outcome of a collaborative project between the Department of Saidla, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College and the Dawakhana Tibbiya College.

“It has been patented with the concerned department and the Dawakhana Tibbiya College owns its proprietorship”, she added.

She said that the toothpaste, approved by the Directorate of Unani Services under the Ministry of Ayush, offers effective treatment for bleeding gums, swollen gums, cavity, sensitivity and bad breathing. It also provides a cure to the most common dental ailment, pyorrhoea.

20220821-091605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HDFC Bank Parivartan signs MoU with IISc, pledges Rs 107.76 cr

    Early TV time not linked to attention problems in kids: Study

    Children unlikely to develop severe Covid disease: NTAGI Chief

    China deploys mass disinfection, testing to fight Covid surge in Xi’an