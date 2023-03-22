INDIA

‘Unanimous view’: SC collegium reiterates elevation Harpreet Singh Brar as P&H HC judge

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has reiterated the name of senior advocate Harpreet Singh Brar for elevation as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In a resolution uploaded on the apex court website on Wednesday, the collegium, which also comprises Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph, said that on March 10, 2022, the collegium of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana recommended the elevation of Brar as a judge of the high court. The recommendation was approved by the collegium of the Supreme Court on July 25, 2022. However, the Department of Justice flagged certain issues and referred back the recommendation on November 25, 2022 for reconsideration by collegium.

The apex court collegium, in February this year, sought the views of the collegium of the high court, which held a meeting on February 23 to reconsider the recommendation for the appointment of Brar, bearing in mind the observation of the Department of Justice.

“Upon careful evaluation of the matters which have been noted by the Department of Justice, the high court collegium which has been constituted afresh with a new member has arrived at the unanimous view that there was no reason to take a view different from the one taken earlier and has reiterated the recommendation for the elevation of Harpreet Singh Brar,” said the statement published on court’s website.

The resolution further added that the collegium of the Supreme Court took into consideration the opinion of its consultee-judges.

“The collegium has now obtained the opinion of two more consultee-judges who have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court recently. In view of the opinion of the consultee-judges of this court and the report submitted by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana along with minutes of the collegium and papers enclosed with it, and after examining all aspects of the matter, the collegium is of the view that Harpreet Singh Brar is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana,” said the apex court collegium resolution.

20230322-183203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kirti Kulhari opens up on playing a character without emotions in...

    Saif, Taimur build rock band stage with recycled paper

    Another government land auction in Hyderabad yields Rs 729 cr

    Salman Khan looks dapper in special video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai...