Unauthorised railway e-ticket sellers arrested in B’luru

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) Special teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) of South Western Railway (SWR) zone’s Bengaluru Division has arrested six persons for selling unauthorized e-tickets, an official said on Thursday.

“Four cases of unauthorised selling of e-tickets were filed under Section 143 of the Railways Act. Six persons were arrested,” said a railway zone official.

Including 41 live e-tickets, the police teams have recovered Rs 9.3 lakh in cash and other accessories after raiding six places in the city.

From July 29 to August 3, the special teams formed under Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashok Kumar Verma and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee have carried out the raids.

The areas raided include Anand Rao Circle, Bidarahalli, Kalyananagar, Hegganahalli, and Mutyalamma temple.

The railway zone took up the issue after frequently receiving complaints on the sale of unauthorized tickets.

“Railway Board has issued instructions to Divisions to form special teams (RPF) to prevent this menace,” said the official.

–IANS

sth/skp/