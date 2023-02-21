Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena cleared the proposal to remove nine unauthorised religious structures for the development of six-lane, access-controlled Delhi-Saharanpur Highway after the file of demolition of these structures was approved by the Delhi government and sent to him, an official of the LG Secretariat said on Tuesday.

Showing the noting that was sent from the Delhi government, the official said: “The unauthorised religious structures that (Deputy Chief Minister Manish) Sisodia is pretending to ‘protect from demolition’ were actually recommended to be demolished by Sisodia himself which was further approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal and sent to the LG for his nod.”

Sisodia on Monday had appealed to the LG to prevent the demolition of religious structures for different infrastructure projects.

However, the official said: “A meeting of Religious Committee was held on November 22, 2022 under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Home, regarding the removal of 23 unauthorised religious structures from Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway for the development of six-lane, access-controlled Delhi portion of Delhi-Saharanpur Highway from Akshardham Junction to Delhi/UP border in the state of Delhi on EPC Mode under Economic Corridor in phase 1 of Bharatmala Pariyojna.”

“In the above said meeting, out of 23 unauthorised religious structures, following 9 unauthorized religious structures have been recommended for removal,” said the note from the Delhi government, citing the names of these 9 structures.

Meanwhile, the file noting from LG Saxena read: “While the Deputy Chief Minister had approved this proposal on December 9, 2022, the Chief Minister endorsed the same on February 1, 2023, before sending it to this (LG) Secretariat on February 8, 2023.”

“That this is being done for petty political gains is not only unfortunate but amounts to blatant and willful violation of the orders of the courts by GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi), apart from exhibiting sheer hypocrisy,” Saxena noted.

The LG has noted: “I have reiterated the above at the risk of repetition with the hope that you would appreciate and accordingly execute the letter and spirit of above mentioned pronouncements in the interests of Delhi, which is the capital of India, and its people to whom you owe good governance. It is also expected that the same will be conveyed to your colleagues in the Cabinet and they will also be advised to refrain from politicising issues in the name of religion.”

He had also noted that the proposals like decongestion of roads and development of residential colonies are “stonewalled” despite the clear direction of the Supreme Court, the high court and even after the recommendations of the Religious Committee.”

20230221-220602