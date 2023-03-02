INDIALIFESTYLE

Unaware of mother’s death, boy spends two days with body at home

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy spent two days with his dead mother’s body in R.T. Nagar locality of Bengaluru, said police on Thursday.

According to police, the boy did not know that his mother was dead. The boy thought his mother was asleep and not speaking to him because she was angry at him.

Police said that 44-year-old Annamma died in her residence because of low sugar and blood pressure on February 26. As she died while sleeping, the boy thought that his mother was sleeping.

Annamma’s husband died of kidney failure a year ago. Only mother and boy lived in the house. The boy used to come out of the house, play with his friends outside and go back home. He used to have food at his friend’s place.

The boy did this routine for two days and on February 28 he told his father’s friends about Annamma not talking to him for two days. Sensing danger, they visited and found out that she was dead. R.T. Nagar police have taken up the case and are investigating.

20230302-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On Holi, be careful if you wear contact lenses (Ld)

    UP Board exams to have ‘stitched’ answer sheets to check unfair...

    BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates

    Job aspirants ‘gherao’ Tejashwi Yadav in Arrah