Unbeaten Shillong, Bengaluru enter semis of RFYS Football Finals

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) H Elias Memorial School, Shillong stormed into the semi-finals of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 National Football Finals Junior Boys category with their third consecutive win.

The Shillong and Bengaluru teams remained unbeaten at the end of their group stage games at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground, Navi Mumbai here on Tuesday.

H Elias, the Subroto Cup winners from earlier this year, humbled Kerala side Govt Oriental HS, Edathanattukara 4-0.

Henry Nongford was on the scoresheet once again. They topped Group A, with nine points on board.

In the other group, last year’s runners-up Maharana Pratap Sports College from Dehradun also scored four past Kolhapur, with a brace from Nischay Nainwal. ASC Boys Sports School followed suit as the Bengaluru side will now face the Shillong giants.

In the Senior Boys category, it was another Shillong versus Bengaluru face-off as both sides played out a captivating draw. Fr Angel HSS Pilar redeemed Goa as they eked out a 2-0 result over Chitkara from Chandigarh to end their campaign with a win.

Mamta Modern SSS, Delhi pushed Kamla Devi, Bhopal to another defeat. On the previous day, Farook College, Kozhikode and Nilmani English School Imphal recorded vital victories with only a round to go before the knockouts.

