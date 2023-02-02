Uncapped Tom Abell was on Thursday named in England’s ODI and T20I squads for their tour of Bangladesh.

Abell, who will lead the England Lions one-day squad against Sri Lanka, also marked his presence in the SA20 in South Africa recently. He bats in the middle-order and can also contribute with the ball.

The 28-year old led Somerset’s batting charts in County Championship 2022 with 1039 runs at an average of 51.95 and also featured in the Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 league, in December.

Meanwhile, young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed also earned a maiden call-up to the white-ball squads. The teenage leg-spinner impressed in his Test debut at Karachi last December, with seven wickets at an average of 19.57.

England pacer Saqib Mahmood, who last featured in the Test side against West Indies last year, earned a recall to the ODI squad. The Lancashire player has 14 ODI wickets at an average of 19.92.

Jofra Archer, who recently made his international comeback against South Africa, has also made it to both squads. Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Olly Stone have been left out since they are part of the Test team that plays against New Zealand at the end of February.

Alex Hales, who finished just behind Jos Buttler in the run-scoring chart for England at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, was also absent from the T20I squad. Ben Duckett and Will Jacks have been named in the T20I squad.

England will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh starting March 1, with all six games spread across Dhaka and Chattogram.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

