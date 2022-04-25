INDIA

Unclaimed ‘toy’ triggers bomb scare at south Delhi

An unclaimed toy lying on a roadside in south Delhi briefly triggered panic in the area on Monday evening, police said.

“We received a call around 6 p.m. regarding a bomb being planted at Jhandu Park, Mohammadpur, RK Puram,” a Fire Department official said, adding that one fire tender was immediately pressed into service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C., however, told IANS that no explosives were found. “It just seems like an old toy of a round shape,” he said, denying reports that a hand-grenade was found from the spot.

“We are still examining it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police personnel have cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad was called to examine the toy.

