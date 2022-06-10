Addressing an issue related to farmers on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party state leader Isudan Gadhvi said, “A severe matter has come to our notice where farmers are being supplied subsidised urea fertiliser in the name of technical urea at exorbitant costs in big factories. The urea that farmers should be getting for $6 is being sold for $77 in the factory. This clearly shows that urea is being black-marketed on a massive scale throughout the state, and we believe it is done with the state government’s knowledge. The BJP Government’s failure to take harsh action against these black marketeers demonstrates that the government is conniving with them.”

He added, “Urea is used in many industries like lamination seat, cattle field, and printing process. Due to this, urea is always in very high demand. To meet this demand, black marketeers sell technical urea in subsidised urea bags. The epicentre of this is said to be in Khambhat. The government conducts raids at some places but no strict action is ever taken against those black marketeers.”

Gadhvi added, “Another case has surfaced in which a seed bootlegger gang is operating in Gujarat, deceiving farmers by manufacturing Bt cotton seeds under several identities. The fact that these seed bootleggers are protected by the authorities is unsurprising. The Department of Agriculture recently apprehended a seed bootlegger, and they discovered that this bootlegger has been doing this business for 17 years. All of this is clearly taking place with the BJP government’s knowledge.”

He continued, “The largest quantity of counterfeit Bt cotton in the country has been seized from seed bootleggers from Moraiya near Ahmedabad. A few days ago, 40,000 packets were seized by the agriculture department but no police action was taken against this seed bootlegger. This clearly shows that these seed bootleggers are being protected by the government. And this is cheating the farmers of Gujarat. The government had promised to double the income of farmers but they are more focused on increasing the income of seed bootleggers rather than the hardworking farmers.”

