At least four to five people are feared to be buried under the debris of an under construction building, which collapsed in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area on Thursday, a fire department official said, adding that rescue operation is underway.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a building collapsed near the Nanki Public School in Dakshinpuri was received at 5 p.m. after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The lintel of the fourth floor of an under construction building collapsed. Four to five persons are buried under the debris,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, the police said that a PCR call was received at 4.24 p.m. at the Ambedkar Nagar police station informing about the incident. Presently, a joint rescue operation is being conducted by DFS staff and police teams.

More details are awaited.

