INDIA

Under fire, Piyush Goyal withdraws his statement on Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

After the Opposition members from Bihar protested against his “objectionable” remark on their state, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Thursday was forced to withdraw his statement.

“I withdraw my statement” Goyal said in the House, adding that he had no intention to hurt anyone.

Reacting to the remark, RJD MP Manoj K. Jha on Wednesday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar urging him to remove from records Goyal’s “contemptuous and condescending” remarks on Bihar during a debate.

Jha demanded Goyal’s apology for his remarks “inka bas chale, toh desh ko Bihar hi bana de” (If left to them, they will turn the entire country into Bihar).

The statement has drawn a sharp reaction from the RJD and JDU in the House and outside.

This morning again, the members raised the issue and a notice was given to the chair regarding it.

20221222-122607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI raids in Mumbai, Gujarat in Rs 428 crore Canara Bank...

    26/11 attacks: Maha remembers martyrs, victims, survivors

    BJP SC Morcha to hold 3-day training camp from June 24

    Press Club membership issue raised in Parliament, govt says has no...