After the Opposition members from Bihar protested against his “objectionable” remark on their state, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Thursday was forced to withdraw his statement.

“I withdraw my statement” Goyal said in the House, adding that he had no intention to hurt anyone.

Reacting to the remark, RJD MP Manoj K. Jha on Wednesday wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar urging him to remove from records Goyal’s “contemptuous and condescending” remarks on Bihar during a debate.

Jha demanded Goyal’s apology for his remarks “inka bas chale, toh desh ko Bihar hi bana de” (If left to them, they will turn the entire country into Bihar).

The statement has drawn a sharp reaction from the RJD and JDU in the House and outside.

This morning again, the members raised the issue and a notice was given to the chair regarding it.

20221222-122607