In a shocking case, a couple committed suicide after killing their two children, said police here on Thursday, adding that a suicide note mentioned ‘debt trap’ forcing them to take the extreme step.

As per the police, the deceased were identified as Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), his wife Ritu (35) and their two minor sons — Rituraj (3) and Rishiraj (9).

The matter came to the fore after Bhupendra Vishwakarma’s elder brother Narendra Vishwakarma informed the police that his brother has sent a selfie of his family mentioning that “this is the last photograph”.

Narendra also told the police that after sending messages on WhatsApp, Dhirendra did not pick up his phone calls.

Based on the information, a police team from Ratibad Police chowki reached at Dhirendra’s house and found couple’s bodies hanging, while the two minor sons were lying unconscious. However, all were declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

Saloni Singh, in-charge of Ratibad police station confirmed the report and told IANS that bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation was underway.

“Information regarding the suicide incident was received and a team of police was rushed to the spot immediately. A suicide note (WhatsApp message), which Dhirendra has sent to his brother was received and we are investigating the matter,” Saloni Singh, in-charge of Ratibad Police Chowki said.

Police said, preliminary investigation suggested that the couple first gave some poison to their both sons and then hanged themselves to death. “On the basis of suicide note, we have started our investigation and persons would be interrogated. However, the exact reason would come after the investigation,” Police said.

In his suicide note (WhatsApp message), Dhirendra has mentioned that he was under ‘debt trap’, which forced him to take the extreme step. He also mentioned that because of ‘debt trap’ his family was made to suffer a lot and he wasn’t able to handle the pressure.

“All family members were in trouble because of one mistake and I would apologise to all of them. I was doing a job for an online firm, which offered money, but later, I realised that I was in debt trap. I would apologise to my family and parents, please forgive me,” the suicide note read.

2023071338437