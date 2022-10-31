INDIA

Under PM Modi country has got rid of signs of slavery: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country was moving ahead after getting rid of all signs of slavery.

He said this after flagging off the Run for Unity race from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Thousands of people participated in the Run for Unity race. Shah also administered the oath of unity to all. He began his address by expressing grief over the incident in Morbi, Gujarat. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in the unfortunate incident.

Shah said that Sardar Patel made the dream of a strong and united India come true. Even at the time of Independence, some anti-national forces tried to keep India divided, but he thwarted their plans.

He added that in the next 25 years, India would fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters of becoming a strong and prosperous country.

“India’s stand in the world today is the same as imagined by Sardar Patel while uniting the country. His qualities have made him immortal and impossible to forget,” Shah said.

Sardar was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

