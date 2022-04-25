INDIA

Under renovation house collapses in Delhi, 5 trapped

As many as five labourers were trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed in South West Delhi on Monday afternoon, a Fire Department Official said.

The rescue operation is currently underway.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that they received a call about the incident around 1.25 p.m. at Building No 173, Satya Niketan, Delhi after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The South West district police also rushed to the spot after they received information about the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C is also on the spot to assess the situation.

“A renovation work was being done on the ill-fated 3 storey building,” the official said. As per latest reports, a JCB crane was clearing the debris while the firemen were trying to rescue people.

Even though there was panic in the area due to the house collapse, people could be seen in numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, watching as the firefighters rescued the trapped labourers.

The local police have set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

In the video shared by the Fire Department, a fireman could be seen handing over a water bottle, through a small hole over the debris, possibly to the labourers trapped inside.

The incident comes a month after four people were injured when a portion of a house collapsed in the city’s Anand Parbat area.

