Under-trial prisoner commits suicide in Tihar Jail

A 29-year-old under-trial prisoner on Friday committed suicide by hanging himself in a bathroom in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, an official said.

According to a senior prison official, the under-trial prisoner Imran a.k.a. Raja, committed suicide by hanging himself in the common bathroom of ward number 6 of Central Jail no. 4 in Tihar, and he was declared dead at 11.53 a.m. by the on-duty doctor of the jail.

He was facing charges under section 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/54/59 Arms Act registered at Model Town police station in Delhi.

“All the concerned authorities have been informed accordingly for necessary action,” the official added.

