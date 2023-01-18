HEALTHINDIA

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

A second year student at the H.P. Shroff Arts College in Gujarat’s Valsad collapsed in the campus on Wednesday and was rushed to hospital by college professors, where he was declared dead of severe cardiac arrest.

This was the second such case after a Class 8 student died in Rajkot due to the same reason.

College Principal informed the trustees of Shree Nutan Kelavani Mandal that “our college’s S.Y.B.A’s fourth semester student Aakash Patel had died today”.

A Valsad Town police station officer told IANS, according to the statement of college professor Chetan Aahir and Mukesh Chauhan, Aakash collapsed and they rushed him in their private vehicle to the Kasturba Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The student’s father Dinesh Patel, in his statement to the police, said that his son suffered from no health issues, but, he does not intend to register any complaint. The doctors’ primary diagnosis is that the student died of severe cardiac arrest, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police officer said.

