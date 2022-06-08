Attacking the Narendra Modi government, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that Indian embassies were used to distribute the apology of the BJP and its India, which is paying the price of the mistakes committed by the party.

In a series of tweets on the row over the comments on Prophet Mohammad, the said: “India is paying the price for BJP’s mistakes over many years. This is unacceptable!

“Zara Chronology Samjhiye: 1. BJP spokespersons & Ministers spew venom on minorities and political opponents since 2015. No action. Instead, they are projected, protected and promoted.”

“2. Two BJP spokespersons cross all limits. Some friendly countries along with others are furious leading to unprecedented diplomatic blowback. BJP Govt calls these spokespersons ‘fringe elements’ while it continues with many cringe elements.”

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

“3. Our embassies abroad distribute BJP’s apologies. Government keeps mum. Of course, Vishguru who is the inspiration and driving force behind these actions with a poisonous track record of over 20 years, keeps quiet.”

The Congress has been on an attacking mode since the issue came to fore and several Gulf nations had raised the issue of the remarks.

After the Indian Ambassador to Qatar was summoned by the Foreign Office, the Indian Embassy there issued a statement, saying that the “Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements”.

20220608-171202