Actor Shamier Anderson, who will be soon seen in the upcoming fourth instalment of the action franchise film ‘John Wick’, has shared that his knowledge of criminology helped him to understand the world of ‘John Wick’ and the criminals that lurk in the shadows of the dark alleys.

Shamier, who is from Canada, will essay the role of Tracker in the 4th part of the film. The actor told IANS: “My studies in criminology and minors in forensic psychology at school definitely helped me very much with regards to my understanding of humans and the characters in the film. My character in the film is very mathematical and very analytical. As you can see in the trailer, he has a book, notes to document his observations. So, my case studies about relationships between humans helped me in a huge way.”

He further mentioned: “This really helped me anchor my character, to humanise him and not make him a caricature. Everytime my character comes on screen, it will give a sense that this person is constantly thinking, reconsidering his options, and all of that comes from my understanding of the human psyche.”

