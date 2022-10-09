An undertrial allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself with a bed sheet in his barrack of the Rajkot Central Jail in Gujarat.

Sadar Police Station Officer said that jail authorities reported to the police station that 25-year-old Deepak Arjan hanged himself to death.

His body is sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.

Arjan was arrested in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) case. After police remand, a special POCSO court had sent him to judicial custody in the Rajkot Central jail.

Arjan was arrested after father of 13-year-old, complained that his daughter was kidnapped on the intervening night of September 1 and 2.

