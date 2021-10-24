A 25-year-old undertrial, accused of possessing and smuggling drugs, was found hanging from a drain pipe near the toilet in Kasganj district jail.

The deceased was identified as Ram Snehi Singh of Nagla Zar village under Iglas police station in Aligarh district.

His father alleged that he was murdered by jail staff who were pressuring him to arrange for Rs 15,000.

Deputy jailor of Kasganj district jail KK Maurya, however, suspects that Singh took his own life but is yet to ascertain the reason for death. The post -mortem report is awaited.

District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said though no formal complaint had been lodged by his family, a judicial probe will be conducted in the matter.

–IANS

