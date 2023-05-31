INDIA

Undertrial in jail for 21 months for killing wife in Haryana gets bail

Believing that every man is deemed to be innocent until duly tried and found guilty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to a Haryana resident who was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.

Undertrial Naseeb Khan was in jail for 21 months for the crime. He is facing charges of pushing his wife in front of a speeding truck.

Granting him bail, Justice Sandeep Moudgil observed: “It owes more than verbal respect to the principle that punishment begins after conviction and that every man is deemed to be innocent until duly tried and found guilty.”

