Undertrial prisoner ties knot inside court premises in Bihar

An undertrial prisoner got married to his girlfriend inside the district court premises at Sitamarhi in Bihar on Saturday.

The bride named Archana Kumari (23) came with a pot of vermilion and took ‘saat phere’ with Raja Kumar (28), who was handcuffed, inside a temple located in the court premises. The marriage was solemnised on the direction of the court.

Raja and Archana have been in a relationship since 2016, and they had eloped in November 2022. Archana’s father had lodged an FIR accusing Raja of kidnapping with the Bargania police station. The police had arrested Raja on November 6, 2022 following which he was sent to jail.

However, Archana somehow managed to convince her family members for their marriage. She also convinced the parents of Raja and moved an application with the district court on this count. After considering her application, the court gave a go-ahead for the wedding.

While Raja had to go back to the prison after his marriage, Archana’s family is moving an application with the district police to withdraw the FIR.

20230520-230802

