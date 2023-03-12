INDIA

Undivided AP’s last CM Kiran Kumar Reddy quits Congress

Undivided Andhra Pradesh’s last Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress and is expected to join the BJP.

However, the future course of the veteran politician from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh will depend on getting an assurance of a suitable position in the saffron party.

His resignation letter, dated March 11 and addressed to the Congress President, comprised a single sentence: “Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

A former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Kiran Kumar Reddy took over as the state’s Chief Minister from K. Rosaiah on November 11, 2010 when the Telangana statehood agitation was at its peak. He resigned on March 10, 2014, when the Congress decided to bifurcate the state.

Two days later, he formed his own party, the Jai Samikyandhra Party and contested the Assembly polls. However, following his party’s miserable performance in the polls, he withdrew from politics until 2018 when he rejoined the Congress. But he was inactive during his second stint in the Congress.

