UNDP joins B’desh efforts to accelerate economic growth

The UN Development Program (UNDP) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have deepened their partnership towards the implementation of an economic development program.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the programme titled “Future Nation”, a new coalition of the government, private and development sectors, reports Xinhua news agency.

The programme was launched here with a view to accelerating the future national economic growth agenda by transforming the country’s population into the key driving force of the economy and enabling them to achieve economic independence beyond borders.

Sudipto Mukerjee, resident representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, and Md Ziaul Huq, director general of BIDA, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to the Bangladeshi premier, attended the signing ceremony and highlighted the importance of the partnership between private, public and development sectors.

Speaking as the chief guest, Salman Fazlur Rahman said the government is attaching utmost importance to having more and more public and private partnership for country’s graduation from LDC (Least developed country).

He further said alliances like “Future Nation”, will not merely support the Bangladeshi government’s efforts to recover from the Covid-19 but also make the future generations ready to withstand the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions.

