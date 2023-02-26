SOUTH ASIAWORLD

UNDP launches awareness campaign on wildlife conservation in B’desh

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a social media campaign titled ‘#Click4Wildlife’ to create mass awareness about wildlife conservation in order to mark the World Wildlife Day on March 3.

The first of its kind, the online campaign calls for submissions of wildlife photographs in Bangladesh, a selection of which will be displayed in a virtual exhibition hosted online by UNDP during the World Wildlife Day, UNDP said here Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Humans cannot exist without nature, and it is essential for all of us to realize the importance of wildlife conservation,” UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller said.

“UNDP has long been working to restore and preserve habitats and create enabling environments where nature and humans can co-exist side by side,” he added.

“We believe this campaign and exhibition will make people realize the beauty of nature and raise awareness about its conservation,” he said.

The deadline for submission and evaluation is February 28.

