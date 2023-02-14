In a major judgment, Karnataka High Court has ruled that an unemployed husband should find a job to provide alimony to the wife.

While delivering his verdict on Monday, a single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna said, “It is the duty of the husband to provide alimony to his wife and children. So, if jobless, he should find a job, earn and provide it.”

The bench quashed the man’s petition of appeal questioning the verdict in this regard by a Family court of Mysuru. The man’s counsel had submitted that the petitioner suffered from a number of diseases, he doesn’t have a steady job.

He also stated that, no matter how hard he toiled, his earnings would never exceed Rs 15,000 per month and so he is not in a position to pay the alimony.

Brushing aside the argument, the high court stated that it is not acceptable that the husband is not in a position to give Rs 10,000 monthly compensation to his wife. He is fit enough to work and must find one and pay the compensation, the bench reiterated.

The local family court had ordered compensation of Rs 6,000 to the wife and Rs 4,000 for the child. The bench further pointed out that Rs 10,000 is not a big amount. The man’s argument that he is not in a position to provide the amount is just an excuse.

Since the petitioner had not provided any valid document to prove that he is suffering from liver-related ailments and hence must pay the compensation, the bench asserted.

