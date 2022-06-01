WORLD

Unemployment in Brazil drops to 7-yr low

NewsWire
0
0

Unemployment in Brazil fell to 10.5 per cent in the February to April period, the lowest since 2015, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said.

The figure means that 11.3 million people are out of work, according to the IBGE report on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate decreased 0.7 percentage points compared to the previous three months (November to January), when the rate was 11.2 per cent, and decreased 4.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those figures mean that the number of jobless decreased by 699,000 people compared to the previous three months, and by 3.8 million people compared to the same period in 2021, said the report.

The number of employed persons reached 96.5 million, the highest figure since records began being kept in 2012, up 1.1 per cent (1.1 million people) from the previous three months and 10.3 per cent (9 million people) from a year ago.

The February-April figure shows that “we are experiencing the continuation of the process of a shrinking unemployment rate, which has been happening since the three-month period ending in July 2021,” the IBGE said.

The informality rate stood at 40.1 per cent of the employed population in the three-month period, equivalent to 38.7 million people, according to the report.

Earnings in this period averaged 2,569 reals (nearly $545), which was stable compared to the previous three-month period, but 7.9 per cent lower compared to the same period in 2021.

20220601-055803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK forces going back to Afghanistan not on the cards: Def...

    UN says 7.7mn in need of humanitarian aid in Somalia

    Pankaj Advani enters Asian Billiards Championship final

    Italy gas explosion death toll climbs to 9