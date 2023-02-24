BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Unemployment rate, or the percentage of persons unemployed among the labour force, for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas had declined to 7.2 per cent during October-December 2022 from 8.7 per cent in the same period a year ago.

As per the quarterly data of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the unemployment rate in the July-September quarter was at the same level of 7.2 per cent.

Similarly, the unemployment rate for both rural and urban areas in usual status during the year 2021-22 was at 4.1 per cent as against 4.2 per cent during the previous year 2020-21.

Considering the importance of availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) launched Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017. The objective of the PLFS is to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators (Worker Population Ratio, Labour Force Participation Rate, Unemployment Rate) in the short time interval of three months for the urban areas only in the ‘Current Weekly Status’ (CWS).

It also estimates employment and unemployment indicators in both ‘Usual Status’ and CWS in both rural and urban areas annually.

