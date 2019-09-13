Unesco chief condemns Pakistani TV reporter’s murder

Paris, Sep 19 (IANS/AKI) United Nations culture and education organisation (Unesco) chief Audrey Azoulay has called for an investigation into the killing of television journalist Mirza Waseem Baig in Pakistan’s Punjab province last month.

“I condemn the murder of Mirza Waseem Baig.

“I call on the authorities to investigate this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice. They need to send a clear message that attacks against journalists will not go unpunished to deter further violence against the media,” Azoulay said.

Unidentified assailants shot Baig, a reporter with 92 News Channel television, outside his home on August 30. The journalist, who had recently reported on the criminal activities of local gangs, died during his transfer to hospital.

–IANS/AKI

