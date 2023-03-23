The Unesco has launched a project with $2.2 million in grant financing to help revitalise the cultural life in Lebanon.

Implemented by UN-Habitat, the BERYT project is financed by the Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF), a multi-donor trust fund administered by the World Bank, and Unesco Beirut will oversee the implementation of the cultural and creative industries component, reports Xinhua news agency.

The project aims to fund activities related to the creation, production, distribution, and exhibition of cultural and creative activities as well as the transmission of skills in the fields, according to the statement by the UN body.

The statement also noted that the project will benefit at least 65 non-profit cultural organisations and 85 individual cultural professionals, and indirectly benefit some 10,000 individuals in the local communities.

According to the Unesco, 640 cultural heritage buildings were damaged in the Lebanese capital after the devastating 2020 Port of Beirut explosions.

