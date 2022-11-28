LIFESTYLEWORLD

UNESCO opens 17th Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage session

NewsWire
0
0

The 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage began in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Delegates from 180 countries attended the session, which will be held from November 28 to December 3.

During the session, the committee will evaluate more than 50 nominations submitted by States Parties for inscription on the Lists of the Convention, including traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI sent a welcome speech at the opening session, which was read by General Secretary of the Moroccan government, Mohamed El Hajoui.

“This session is being held 19 years after the adoption of the Convention for the safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, an instrument that has made it possible to achieve significant progress in a variety of areas relating to the intangible cultural heritage,” the king said in his speech.

Given the rapid changes affecting the world today, it has become necessary to highlight the intangible heritage of countries around the world and to adopt measures for its preservation, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom of Morocco to UNESCO, and Secretary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Tim Curtis.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was adopted at the 32nd General Assembly of UNESCO on October 17, 2003, to protect the world’s intangible cultural heritage.

20221129-033403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fashion brand Balenciaga’s £925 tote looks a lot like Tesco carry...

    5 Health Benefits of Blended Cooking Oils

    Shimmer for Summer

    Girl killed by wild animal in J&K’s Uri