The change of weather, or rather unexpected rains may have brought relief to Delhiites from soaring temperatures, but the present condition has also resulted in an ‘unexpected’ burden — in the form of price rise — which is going to affect the common man’s pocket yet again.

Following three days of rain, the national capital is witnessing a sharp rise in prices of vegetables. And if vegetable sellers are to be believed, this will stay for some time now.

In the last week, most vegetable prices shot up by Rs 10 to 15 in the markets. The prices are expected to rise further in the next few days and the reason is “unwanted rains”.

Speaking to IANS, Sachin Bhagat, a businessman in Azadpur Mandi, said that rates have already gone up if one compares it with Monday market.

“All the local vegetables which come from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been impacted with the unwanted rains. The crops got damaged in a few areas.

“Beans were Rs 50 per kg on Monday (wholesale rate), and on Tuesday morning we sold it for Rs70 per kg. Cauliflower was Rs 60 and now reached Rs 80. Spinach was Rs 10 and now Rs 50. Lady finger jumped from 20 to 35, Brinjal from 25 to 50. Beetroot from 20 to 40. These are wholesale rates I am talking about,” he said.

However, the businessman further claimed that rates will go down in November and December.

“This happens every year. November and December are quite easy going for common man. Fasal achi hoti hai (good harvesting)… so rates go a bit down. Let’s hope for the best (if there is no rain like this).”

Lalit Kumar, another vendor in Azadpur Mandi, said the prices of fruits, too, have also gone up.

Skyrocketting prices of essentials has dealt a heavy blow to the public already struggling to recover from the repercussions of the Covid-induced lockdowns imposed in phases since early 2020.

Be it vegetables or foodgrains, the prices have touched the roof, right from taking them out of the farms to reaching the common man’s kitchen.

Prices increase manifold by the time it reaches the consumer from the farms via markets, wholesaler and the vendors.

Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a video shared by her office last week, was seen buying vegetables during her day-long visit to Chennai. The video shared on Twitter evoked mixed reactions from the netizens.

The Finance Minister was seen buying some sweet potatoes and interacting with vegetable vendors.

Rising food prices have spiked inflation, which has been above RBI’s tolerance limit for the past eight months.

