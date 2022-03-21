INDIA

UNFCCC, CEEW join hands to develop capacity building tools for developing countries

By NewsWire
0
34

The United Nations Climate Change secretariat and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) on Monday announced their strategic partnership to develop a framework and tools to help developing countries build capacity for climate action.

The partnership will enhance the capacity of developing countries to report on climate change as part of the Climate Change Convention and Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) under the Paris Agreement.

The ETF modalities, procedures and guidelines (MPGs) emphasize the need for developing country Parties to ascertain their capacity constraints and requirements for reporting climate action and support. It urges them to better understand their national circumstances, develop a continuous improvement plan and use the flexibility provisions in the MPGs in light of their capacities, a release from the CEEW and UNFCCC said.

CEEW is a leading policy research institute and a think tank based in Delhi and, as the name suggests, works on water, energy, environment and climate related issues.

The UN Climate Change Secretariat – CEEW partnership is premised on the recognition that developing countries that are Party to the Paris Agreement are at different starting points with respect to their capabilities and the institutional arrangements to effectively report on climate action and support in accordance with the MPGs.

“Building on the research done previously by CEEW, the partnership envisions developing a framework and tool that can be used by developing country Parties to enhance their capacity to report on climate change,” the statement said.

“Developing country parties need support to transition to the ETF MPGs. We look forward to working with the UN Climate Change secretariat to support developing country Parties to enhance their climate change reporting as a critical pillar of building confidence, and highlighting their capacity needs and the challenges so that commensurate resources can be provided to them,” said Arunabha Ghosh, CEEW CEO.

“We welcome this collaboration with CEEW to help developing country parties to identify their capacity needs as well as access support opportunities to enhance and submit their biennial transparency reports,” said Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary at the UN Climate Change secretariat.

20220321-185002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Most parts of India-B’desh frontiers to be fenced by 2022: BSF

‘Absolutely insignificant’: Health Ministry stops sharing AEFI data

Gujarat CM inaugurates Fenton wastewater treatment plant in Ahmedabad

#MeetTheNewYouIn2022 the Penguin Transform Way