Unfollow me! Kangana Ranaut’s response to people asking her to be silent on Twitter

Actress Kangana Ranaut has a message for people who often ask her to be quiet on Twitter, saying they have the option to unfollow her. She adds if they do not use that option, then they are obsessed with her.

“All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don’t then you are clearly obsessed. Don’t love me like a hater but if you don’t know any better then go for it,” Kangana tweeted.

Back in August, Kangana joined social media, taking over accounts that were originally run by her team. Since then, she uses the medium to express her state of mind, give her opinion on several issues and send out professional updates.

Recently, the actress tweeted support for Kamala Harris, the US vice president-elect.

“Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day,” she posted.

Kangana will soon be seen in “Thalaivi“, which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film traces the journey of the late Tamil leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

The actress also has “Tejas” and “Dhaakad” coming up.

