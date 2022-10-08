SOUTH ASIA

UNGA adopts resolution on solidarity with flood-hit Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on solidarity with and support for Pakistan in the wake of the recent devastating floods that has so far killed at least 1,700 people and led to losses worth $40 billion.

The resolution, adopted on Friday by consensus, urges the international community, in particular donor countries, international financial institutions and relevant international organisations, as well as the private sector and civil society, to extend full support and assistance to the Pakistani government in its efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the floods and to meet the medium- and long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction needs, reports Xinhua news agency.

It calls on the international community to scale up its humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Pakistan, in order to repair and strengthen the country’s prospects for achieving sustainable development, and encourages member states, the UN, and humanitarian organisations to continue to work together to address the different needs of affected populations, particularly the most vulnerable.

It emphasizes the need for the international community to maintain its focus beyond the present emergency relief, in order to sustain the political will to support the medium- and long-term rehabilitation, reconstruction and risk reduction efforts as well as the adaptation plan led by the Pakistani government at all levels.

The resolution welcomes the proposed convening of a pledging conference for the long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction phases in the disaster-stricken areas, to be held at the earliest opportunity, and calls on all member states to participate at the highest level.

Stressing the urgent need to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events, the resolution urges member states to continue to engage in adaptation planning processes and to enhance cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

It recognises that enhanced access to international climate finance is important to support mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

20221008-103204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban urges people to handover weapons as house-to-house searches continue

    Bilawal Bhutto rumoured to be Foreign Minister in new Pak govt

    Report of American citizens beaten up by Taliban embarrasses Biden administration

    Questions over Pak Prez for using official position to advertise son’s...