UNGA designates World Day for prevention of child sexual abuse

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to designate November 18 every year as the World Day for the prevention of and healing from child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence.

The resolution invites all member states, relevant organisations of the UN system and other international organisations, world leaders, faith actors, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders to commemorate this World Day each year in a manner that each considers most appropriate, Xinhua news agency reported.

It encourages commitments to raising public awareness of those affected by child sexual abuse and the need to prevent and eliminate child sexual exploitation, abuse and violence, and the imperative to hold perpetrators to account; ensuring the access of survivors and victims to justice and remedies; as well as facilitating open discussion on the need to prevent and eliminate their stigmatisation, promote their healing, affirm their dignity and protect their rights.

