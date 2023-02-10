UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has called for commitment and bold action from member states to promote gender equality in science.

“Given the challenges that we are facing, we cannot afford the luxury of not tapping into a larger pool of talent. Commitment and bold action are needed to promote laws, policies, budgets and institutions that advance gender equality in science,” he told an event to celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which falls on February 11, on Friday.

“I urge member states to unleash the potential of women and girls and encourage girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and careers,” he said.

Korosi added scholarships and mentoring programs are an excellent way to start, and member states can launch media campaigns that highlight the contributions of women in STEM, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I encourage member states to encourage funding for STEM education, training and technology, as well as research and development programmes.”

Stereotypes and gender bias often discourage women and girls from pursuing STEM careers. As early as pre-school, teachers and parents in many cases underestimate the girls’ ability to excel in these fields. Later in their careers, women and girls often lack female role models in STEM fields, making it difficult to pursue the opportunities available to them, according to Korosi.

As a result, women are still in a minority in digital information technology, computing, physics, mathematics and engineering, he said, adding that women are awarded less research funding than men, earn 33 per cent less than their male counterparts and are less likely to be promoted.

“But what if women’s access to STEM education had been the rule, rather than the exception, over the years? Would we today have clean energy, water and sanitation for all? Would our industries be less polluting, our cities more inclusive?” he asked.

The under-representation of women and girls in STEM puts a brake on efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The expertise of women scientists is needed to address challenges, from climate change and food insecurity to disease outbreak and water scarcity, he said.

