Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, the President-elect of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

He arrived in India on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

Shahid is visiting India in his capacity as President-elect of the 76th session of the UNGA, following the election held in New York on July 7, 2021.

India is the first country Shahid is visiting in his official capacity after he was elected to the post on June 7.

He had last visited India in April in his capacity as the Maldivian foreign minister.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that this reflects the growing stature of the Maldives on the world stage.

He also felicitated the President-elect on his Vision Statement for ‘Presidency of Hope’, and assured him of India’s full support and co-operation during his Presidency.

Modi emphasised the importance reforming the multilateral system, including the UN organs, to reflect the current realities of the world and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world’s population.

Modi and Shahid also discussed the rapid growth in the India-Maldives bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that bilateral projects are progressing well despite the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He emphasised the importance of Maldives as a key pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and vision of SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Shahid’s visit give India an opportunity to reiterate country’s abiding commitment to multilateralism and to the UN’s leadership in confronting these challenges.

“The visit of PGA-elect will provide an opportunity to exchange views with him on several global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with,” the MEA had said.

–IANS

sk/pgh