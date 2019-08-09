UNGA president expresses solidarity with flood-affected people of India

United Nations, Aug. Aug 14 (IANS) General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa has expressed her solidarity with those affected by floods in India, according to her Spokesperson Monica Grayley.

“Espinosa has sent her condolences to the people and the government of India after the monsoon floods in the southern and western parts of the country, which led to over 140 deaths, and hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated,” Grayley said at her briefing on Tuesday.

“The President of the General Assembly expressed her solidarity to all of those who were affected by the natural disaster,” Grayley said.

According to the latest reports, at least 200 people have died in the floods in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat and about 1.2 million people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

In Kerala, 85 people have been reported killed and 48 in Karnataka as of Monday evening, media reports said.

