UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi is looking forward to celebrating the 9th International Day of Yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world body’s headquarters in New York on June 21 as the latter will begin his visit to the US.

Korosi tweeted on Thursday: “I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.”

A UN announcement said that the event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 21 (5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. IST) and will be broadcast live on the UN network (webtv.un.org).

Modi made the suggestion in his address to the Assembly in September 2014 to celebrate June 21 — the Summer Solstice which is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere — as the International Day of Yoga.

Calling yoga “an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition”, he said: “It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

It could lead to “changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us deal with climate change”, he added.

Asoke Mukerji, who was then India’s Permanent Representative, worked feverishly to mobilise support for it and got it unanimously approved in a record time of less than three months in December.

The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 and has been held every year, even in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when it was held virtually.

Following the UN lead, Yoga Day has become an international celebration around the world with group practices and asana demonstrations across the globe.

