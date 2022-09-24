WORLD

UNGA president urges reforming ‘uncompromising’ financial systems

NewsWire
0
0

Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has called for reforming the current financial systems, which, he said, are “uncompromising” and keep developing countries “trapped in a vicious cycle of debt and interest”.

“We can no longer tolerate the uncompromising financial systems that keep developing countries trapped in a vicious cycle of debt and interest,” the UNGA President told the 46th Annual Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Group of 77 and China on Friday.

Measures will also be taken to reform the systems that “obstruct the opportunities of these nations to boost productive capacities”, Xinhua news agency quoted Korosi as saying.

“We need an international financial system, based on inclusion, which inspires full commitment to multilateralism, sustainability and social stability,” he added.

Speaking about the role of the G77, the UNGA President said that it “has a key role to play in shaping the solutions that will help us manage, and solve, the ‘mega crises’ unfolding across our world”.

Terming the current era as “a new chapter of history unfolding as we speak”, he called on G77 member states to contribute “collective wisdom and sheer strength of diversity” in order to “create enabling environments and implement action-oriented solutions so that we can achieve the 2030 Agenda together”.

Pakistan is the current chair of Group of 77 and China, which now has 134 members and is the UNs biggest inter-governmental group of emerging countries.

20220924-110005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A standing desk may lower your breast cancer risk

    Kuwait’s armed forces remain prepared for any emergency: PM

    S.Korea plans to build first ‘floating airport’

    Turkey to repatriate 1 mn Syrian refugees with infrastructure plans