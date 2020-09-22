UNGA Prez champions multi-lateralism

United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has stressed on the importance of multi-lateralism, calling for collective efforts and prompt action for a better future.

“Multi-lateralism is not an option but a necessity as we build back better and greener for a more equal, more resilient and more sustainable world,” Bozkir said while addressing a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN on Monday.

He noted that “the three pillars of the UN — peace and security, development, and human rights — are equally important, interrelated, and interdependent”, which is what the world body has been striving for over the past 75 years with the support of the member states.

The UN has worked tirelessly to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms for all and has also shaped the norms for international development, Bozkir told the meeting.

He called for collective efforts and continued commitment from nations to work together to strengthen coordination and global governance for the common future of present and coming generations.

“The UN must be at the centre of our efforts,” Bozkir said, adding “the world has changed in unimaginable ways” since the UN was established.

The UNGA President said an upgraded UN must respond to challenges and changes to stay relevant and effective, noting “it must be inclusive and consult widely with all relevant stakeholders” to ensure an effective response to common challenges.

Bozkir said “no other global organization gives hope to many people for a better world,” as “there is no other global organization with the legitimacy, convening power and normative impact as the UN”.

The organization’s work is more crucial than ever, especially in the context of the threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and support from the member states is an indispensable part, according to the UNGA President.

Noting “the UN is only as strong as its members’ commitment to its ideals and each other”, Bozkir emphasized that “it is now time to mobilize our resources, strengthen your efforts, and show unprecedented political will and leadership to ensure the future we want, and the UN we need”.

“It is now time to act. I am taking the call for renewed global actions seriously,” he added.

