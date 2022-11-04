The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution to demand an end to the decades-old US embargo on Cuba.

The resolution was adopted on Thursday with 185 votes in favour, 2 against, and 2 abstentions, reports Xinhua news agency.

While the US and Israel voted against the draft, Brazil and Ukraine abstained.

The resolution expresses concern about the continued promulgation and application of laws and regulations, such as the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, the extraterritorial effects of which affect the sovereignty of other states, the legitimate interests of entities or persons under their jurisdiction, and the freedom of trade and navigation.

It calls on all states to refrain from promulgating and applying such laws and measures, and urges states that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible in accordance with their legal regime.

The resolution also requests the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report on the implementation of this resolution and to submit it to the General Assembly at its next annual session.

Thursday’s resolution was the 30th in a row on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US on Cuba.

First imposed in 1962, the embargo was tightened by former US President Donald Trump, who put in place 243 more sanctions, including banning all flights from the the two countries except Havana and capping remittances Cuban-Americans can send to their families back home.

The current US administration allowed airlines to resume flights to other Cuban cities and lifted the cap on remittances, but the web of sanctions against the island nation remains largely in place.

