UNGA to vote again on Ukraine: Spokesperson

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution on Ukraine, the second such resolution since Russia began its invasion of Kiev on February 24, a spokesperson said.

The 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly will be held after a letter requesting the resumption was received by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, Xinhua news agency quoted his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak as saying to reporters.

“A draft resolution sponsored by Ukraine and other member states has been submitted and is being processed,” she said.

According to diplomatic sources, the new UNGA draft resolution focuses on the humanitarian situation, calling for the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, journalists, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the UNGA had voted overwhelmingly to censure Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The 141 votes cast on March 2 were 41 more than the 100 votes that a similar resolution on Russia’s takeover of Crimea in 2014.

