Graham Potter suffered an unhappy return as he led his Chelsea side to Brighton, just seven weeks after swapping the south-coast club for south-west London.

Brighton won 4-1 to claim their first win under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, with two own goals not helping Chelsea’s cause.

Leandro Trossard fired Brighton in front in the fifth minute before first Ruben Loftus-Cheek and then Trevoh Chalobah turned crosses into their own net to make it 3-0 before halftime, reports Xinhua.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea hope with a 48th minute shot, but Brighton defended well and Pascal Gross scored Brighton’s fourth goal in second half injury time.

Kevin de Bruyne scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City won 1-0 away to Leicester City to go top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s game on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were without Erling Haaland with a foot injury, but De Bruyne won the match with a spectacular 49th minute free kick.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s 92nd minute goal saw Tottenham come back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 away to Bournemouth.

Kieffer Moore scored in the 22nd and 49th minutes to give the home side a seemingly comfortable lead at home to misfiring Spurs, but Antonio Conte’s men drew level through Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies, before Bentancur’s winner following a corner.

Crysencio Summerville scored an 89th minute winner for Leeds United away to Liverpool to stun the home side 2-1 and probably save the job of Leeds’ coach Jesse Marsch.

Summerville cut inside after receiving a pass from Patrick Bamford and beat Alisson with a powerful shot.

Rodrigo Moreno had given Leeds a fourth minute lead after a defensive mix-up left him with an open goal, but Mohamed Salah levelled the score just seven minutes later.

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United won 4-0 at home to Aston Villa, while Diego Costa was sent off in injury time as Wolverhampton took a point with a 1-1 draw away to Brentford.

Elsewhere, Jordan Pickford produced a series of second half saves as Everton clung on for a 0-0 draw away to Fulham. Odsonne Edouard scored the only goal of an even game to give Crystal Palace three points at home to Southampton.

20221030-092604