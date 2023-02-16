WORLD

UNICEF launches project to train Lebanese for employment opportunities

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) inaugurated in Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek a dairy incubator that offers training to build the skills of the youth and creates employment opportunities.

Dubbed “Al Qaria”, the project, launched in collaboration with the Lebanese Agriculture Ministry in partnership with the Lebanese Organization of Studies and Training, aims to provide hundreds of young people with life skills, innovation, competency-based training, and income-generating opportunities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by UNICEF.

“Our latest assessment in 2022 showed that 58 percent of young people in Lebanon were not optimistic about finding a job, and 41 per cent felt their only chance was to seek opportunities abroad,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, adding “the investment of this incubator is an investment in young people’s potential to contribute to the development of their local livelihood and economy.”

Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan said that his ministry’s collaboration with international organisations and civil society aims to strengthen the technical capacities of youth, improve their skills in the agriculture and food industries, and empower them to contribute to their country’s economic prosperity.

