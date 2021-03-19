Unicorn, that sells Apple products under the brand name UNI in the country, on Friday launched the National Capital Region’s (NCR) largest Apple Premium Reseller (APR) store.

The flagship store, launched at Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden area of West Delhi, is offering 10 per cent discount on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 along with cashback up to Rs 8,000 for HDFC customers.

“It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the first flagship store in New Delhi. This will enable our customers to choose from a range of world-class Apple products and services under one roof,” Baljinder Paul Singh, Director, Unicorn Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

“The store has been designed to maximise the product display and product availability for the consumer, keeping in mind the basic hygiene retail experience requirements,” Singh added.

Unicorn is also offering instant cashbacks of up to Rs 8,000 and exchange bonus of more than Rs 14,000.

The new flagship APR store, spread across 3000 sq ft, also provides users services such as personal set up, group demos and training — all under one roof.

Additionally, the new store aims to encourage customers to be more creative by offering workshops on photography, filmmaking, music creation, art and design among many others.

Unicorn’s mobile app allows customers to access their purchases, book appointments for services online and avail an array of products and services.

