The body of a man, who appeared to be from outside J&K, was found in Srinagar district on Tuesday, police said.

“One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in Soura area of Srinagar.

“Prima facie seems unnatural death. Inquest proceedings started under CrPC 174. Body sent for post mortem. Public is requested to inform Soura Police station for identification of the deceased”, police said in a tweet.

Sources said the body had a bullet mark but police was yet to confirm this.

