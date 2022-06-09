WORLD

Unidentified drone crashes in Iraq’s Kurdistan, injures 3

NewsWire
0
0

An unidentified drone crashed in the north of Erbil, capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, leaving three people injured, the regional Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said in a statement.

The drone exploded on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drone exploded at 9:35 p.m. after it crashed in a restaurant in Erbil, nearly 375-km north of the capital Baghdad, the CTS statement added.

The explosion also caused damage to the restaurant building and several nearby civilian cars, it said.

Meanwhile, Saman Barzanji, Health Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, told reporters that only minor injuries were sustained by the wounded persons.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident but bombing by rockets or drones by militias occurs frequently in the Kurdistan region.

20220609-053803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Belarus reports 1,363 new Covid-19 cases

    SL takes ‘all measures’ to curb further spread of Delta variant

    Chinese officials arrested for concealing deaths in flood disaster

    ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering husband