Unidentified drone crashes near Moscow

An unmanned aerial vehicle has crash-landed near a gas facility near Moscow but did not cause any damage or casualties, media reports said on Tuesday.

According to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, the unidentified drone came down near the village of Gubastovo in the Kolomna region near Moscow and appears to have been targeting civilian infrastructure, RT reported.

The Governor added that security services and other agencies are investigating the incident and that there is no danger to the population. Earlier media reports also stated that emergency services and bomb squads had been dispatched to the area.

Gazprom has also confirmed the incident, with the management of the Voskresensk gas compressor station telling Russian media that the “drone fell near us, but did not affect our operation at all”. They added that the issue is currently under the jurisdiction of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Photos allegedly depicting the drone in question have started circulating on social media, however there has yet to be any official confirmation of the authenticity of these images.

20230228-185601

